Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Starting Quarterback For The Miami Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins to begin the season.

The career journeyman was locked into a battle with Josh Rosen for the QB1 spot, and he officially won the job towards the end of last week.

Fitzpatrick will now get under center for the first snap of the season Sunday against the Ravens, and Rosen will back him up. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Says Josh Rosen Needs Better ‘Body Language’)

The fact the team is going with Fitzpatrick indicates there’s no plan to tank at all. That’s not to say Rosen isn’t talented enough to win games right now, but he certainly has a lot more developing to do.

Going with Fitz means the Dolphins will at least try to win some games early on in the season. Maybe, if things go downhill fast, Rosen will be switched in.

It’s better to find out if he can be a franchise quarterback if there’s nothing that matters on the line.

Ultimately, the Dolphins are going to have to give Rosen some kind of shot before the 2020 draft. If he turns out to be a franchise QB, then they got him at a bargain rate.

If not, then they can dump him and draft somebody early in the next draft. Either way, they’re going to have to play him at some point.

He’ll get his shot, but he’ll just have to wait a little longer. It should be fun to see what Fitzpatrick does this season in Miami.