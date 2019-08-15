Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Says Josh Rosen Needs Better ‘Body Language’

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks quarterback Josh Rosen needs to improve his body language a bit.

Rosen has been doing his best to fight Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job ever since he was traded from the Arizona Cardinals. It looks like he’s second place right now, and his head coach knows at least one area that needs improvement.

Flores said the following to The Athletic about Rosen’s body language, according to ProFootballTalk on Tuesday:

I thought he practiced OK. From the naked eye, I think he’s got to do a better job of getting guys in and out of the huddle, his communication, body language. There were some plays there he didn’t like, and we’ve just got to move on to the next play.

It’s never a good thing when your coach is out criticizing your body language to the media. That’s never a good thing at all. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

The quarterback is always the leader of the team. Everything starts and ends with the quarterback and the huddle.

The whole team is looking to him for what to do and how to behave.

Look, I’m a Rosen fan. I really am. I think he has a legit shot at being a solid NFL starter. He’s got the arm, he can make the plays and he’s incredibly intelligent.

I can understand getting frustrated when things don’t go well. I really do. My patience can run thin just like your average NFL quarterback.

However, you still have to project high energy and positivity to the team. If they see bad body language out of the quarterback, then the other players will reflect that same energy.

Rosen probably won’t start this season, but he should be fine down the road. Flores just needs to keep his feet to the fire, and everything will work itself out.

Having a bad day in practice shouldn’t mean much in the long run.