Ryan Fitzpatrick Leading Quarterback Competition Against Josh Rosen For The Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick apparently has the edge right now in quarterback battle against Josh Rosen for the Miami Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter on Tuesday, head coach Brian Flores told the media it is “clear” to him the career journeyman “is leading the way.”

Dolphins’ HC Brian Flores today, on Miami’s QB competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen: “It’s pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2019

I can’t say I’m too surprised with this development. Rosen might be the future at the position for the Dolphins, but there’s no reason at all to play him right now.

Fitzpatrick is a career fringe starter, but he has light years more experience than Rosen right now. If the Dolphins are okay playing the long game, then there’s no issue with sitting Rosen.

They’re not going to win the Super Bowl anyways this season. Why rush Rosen?

You can let Fitzpatrick take the majority or all of the reps until Rosen is ready. Once the former Cardinals starter gets the green light, then you can make the switch. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

Everybody, including Fitzpatrick, knows Rosen is the future. Nobody is under any delusional thought. Still, it doesn’t mean he’ll be playing right now.

Let the former UCLA star ease into his role as the face of the Dolphins and have Fitzpatrick mentor him the best he can.

There are big things on the horizon for Rosen. Just give him some time to develop, and I guarantee it’ll all be just fine.