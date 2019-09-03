Simone Biles Releases Statement After Her Brother’s Arrest For A Triple Homicide

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles finally spoke out after her brother was arrested in connection with a triple homicide on Friday.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested Friday for shooting and killing three victims during a New Year’s Eve party in Ohio, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Simone took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts on the arrest.

still having a hard time processing last weeks news pic.twitter.com/GU0nQt2PZY — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 3, 2019

“Still having a hard time processing last weeks news,” Simone captioned a screenshot of her statement.

“My heart aches for everyone involved, especially for the victims and their families,” she said in her statement. “There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone’s pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy.” (RELATED: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles’ Brother Charged In Triple Homicide)

“I ask everyone to please respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our pain. XO,” Simone added.

Simone’s brother was charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, one count of perjury and five counts of felonious assault.

As previously reported, Tevin was accused of shooting and killing three young men and injuring two others at a New Year’s Eve party. The gunfire broke out after a group of people showed up to the party uninvited.

Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, Toshon Banks, 21, all died of multiple gunshot wounds during the shooting incident.