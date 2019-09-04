Biden’s Eye Gets Bloody During CNN Town Hall

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden had blood fill into his left eye during CNN’s climate town hall Wednesday.

The former Vice President appears to have had a blood vessel burst while discussing his climate change initiatives with a town hall attendee. (RELATED: Joe Biden Becomes The Left’s Punching Bag During Second CNN Debate)

Biden’s left eye is totally bloody. pic.twitter.com/3InLWMdfJk — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) September 5, 2019

Uh, hey guys. Joe Biden’s eye filled with blood while onstage at the CNN town hall.

This is not a photoshop: pic.twitter.com/kJRHxMP8wc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden is really nailing this #ClimateTownHall! pic.twitter.com/aVsB6VNAkj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2019



In the past, Biden has had some serious health struggles including in 1988 he had to have emergency surgery because an aneurysm burst, as reported by the Washington Examiner. A few months later he had a second aneurysm burst which required Biden to take seven months off from working in the Senate.

“They literally had to take the top of my head off,” he later said of the operation.

Biden currently remains at the top of the Democratic primary ticket with 30.4%, according to polling averages from RealClearPoltiics.