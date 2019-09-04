Chargers Want A First Round Pick And More For Melvin Gordon

The Los Angeles Chargers want a lot in order to trade Melvin Gordon.

The team wants at least a first and fifth round pick in order to give up their star running back, who is currently holding out, according to ProFootballTalk on Tuesday night. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract, He Has Permission To Seek A Trade)

So, let me see if I understand this correctly. The Chargers think Melvin Gordon is worth multiple draft picks, including a first round selection, but don’t want to pay him elite running back money.

Am I understand this correctly? If they expect multiple picks for him, then they clearly think he’s a star. Yet, they apparently won’t pay him. What an absolute joke of a situation.

It’s almost like the Chargers are just winging this as they go and don’t actually have any kind of real plan at all.

Imagine looking Gordon in the face, telling him you think he’s worth a first rounder and more and then telling him you’re not going to pay him.

It makes literally no sense at all.

I seriously hope he gets traded, plays the Chargers and then just blows them out of the water. Nothing would make me happier.

The way they’ve treated Gordon is honestly mind-boggling, and I hope they get a nice big plate of karma at some point down the road.