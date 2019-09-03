Editorial

Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract, Instead Give Him Permission To Seek A Trade

Melvin Gordon’s time with the Los Angeles Chargers might be rapidly nearing an end.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have made it clear they won’t discuss a new deal until after the season, and they cleared him to seek a trade if he can find one. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

I just don’t get this at all. Not one bit. The Chargers need Gordon to make a deep postseason run. They just can’t do it without him.

I don’t understand how the team leadership doesn’t get that fact. Yes, most running backs are easily replaceable.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star is not on the list of guys who can just be swapped in and out.

 

The Chargers will come to regret letting Gordon walk away from the table. I can promise you that much. They need to pay the man!

Either Los Angeles wants to win football games or they don’t. It’s that simple. If they want to put up numbers, then Gordon needs to be in the backfield.

It’s really that simple. This isn’t rocket science. It’s just football.

I hope like hell Gordon finds a good trade partner if the Chargers can’t resolve this, and then just balls out as soon as he leaves.

Nothing would be better karma than watching Gordon put up unreal stats after the Chargers refused to sign him to a fair deal.

It looks like Gordon might not be wearing a Chargers uniform every again.

What a wild and unbelievable situation.