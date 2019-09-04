Trevor Lawrence Leads Latest Heisman Odds, Jalen Hurts At 5/1

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in the top spot of the latest Heisman odds.

Lawrence is currently at 5/2, Alabama passer Tua Tagovailoa is at 3/1 and Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts is at 5/1. Previous odds had Hurts at 7.5/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Updated Heisman odds via @betonline_ag: Lawrence 5/2

Tagovailoa 3/1

Hurts 5/1

Taylor 12/1

Fields 12/1

Ehlinger 16/1

Etienne 18/1

Swift 20/1

Herbert 22/1

Fromm, Jeudy, Patterson 25/1

Burrow 28/1

Book, Dobbins, Kendall, Martinez 40/1

Bryant, Moore 50/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 3, 2019

The shift for the former Alabama starter is in response to his six-touchdown performance against Houston to open the season, which was absolutely epic to watch.

I still think this is Lawrence’s award to lose, but Jalen Hurts was incredible against the Cougars. He lit them up like it was Berlin circa 1945 as the Allies closed in.

He was just tearing up Houston with seemingly no effort at all.

Let’s not forget. Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back Heisman winners. The offense Hurts is in is known for putting up gigantic numbers.

Through one game, he’s certainly looked the part.

My bargain pick is obviously Jonathan Taylor at 12/1. Those odds are absurd, especially when you consider he dropped four touchdowns on USF.

He did things to the Bulls that might honestly be illegal in parts of this glorious country.

Sound off with who you’re taking in the latest odds. Lots of good options, and it should be fun to see how things progress through the year.