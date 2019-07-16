Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Says Jalen Hurts Hasn’t Won The Starting Quarterback Job Yet

Head coach Lincoln Riley says Jalen Hurts apparently isn’t guaranteed to start at quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners this year.

Hurts transferred to the Sooners after two seasons and a national title with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Everybody, and I mean absolutely everybody, fully expects him to run the offense for Oklahoma this season. However, that might be a bit of a premature belief.

“He’s gotta win the job first. If he wins the job, then we’ll talk about that,” Riley said in response to a question Monday at Big 12 media days about what sets Hurts apart from everybody else, according to ESPN. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The Sooners head coach added, “One of them’s got to go win it. We’ve got an interesting dynamic in there with Jalen as an older, more experienced guy that’s been through a lot of battles, and we’ve got some very young, talented players in there with a chance to make a name for themselves. It’s really, truly, ‘May the best man win.'”

There’s not a single person with a brain who believes a single word coming out of Riley’s mouth. Freshman Spencer Rattler is going to be special down the road for the Sooners, but they’re not benching the former Crimson Tide star in order to play a true freshman.

That would be among the dumbest coaching decisions I’ve ever heard of.

Hurts might not be the greatest thrower of the football on the planet, but he’s still a freak of nature athlete. The Sooners would be insanely foolish to not start him.

I’m sure this is Riley just trying to motivate the quarterback room. If he’s actually serious about considering not playing him, then Oklahoma fans should smash the panic button.

There’s truly no better option for the team right now than Jalen Hurts.