CNN Cans Reporter After She Agrees To Run Conservative News Outlet

CNN won’t be renewing political analyst Eliana Johnson’s contract in November.

Johnson was apparently an acceptable employee when she worked as the White House correspondent for Politico but the network decided to end their relationship with her when she announced that she would be running the conservative-leaning Washington Free Beacon.

CNN confirmed that Johnson will not be returning to the network but says it is because her new job won’t involve exclusive White House reporting, according to BuzzFeed News.

“CNN has a right to tap or drop contributors at any point,” Johnson told BuzzFeed. “None of us is entitled to a contract renewal.” (RELATED: CNN Tattles On Troops For Holding MAGA Hats During Trump’s Iraq Visit)

Johnson has been a high-profile and successful White House correspondent who has often beaten her professional peers in the race for breaking news. Since November 2017, she has worked for CNN, where Johnson discusses both the latest political scuttlebutt and the ever-changing makeup of the Trump administration.

The journalist was a reporter for the traditionally conservative National Review before joining Politico. Johnson told BuzzFeed News that she envisions her role at the Free Beacon will be to “train serious reporters who have a conservative outlook and an irreverent sensibility,” while focusing on finding exclusive news and writing original stories.

CNN executives claim the network is committed to allowing a full spectrum of political opinions in their daily programming but its nighttime anchors are characterized by progressive viewpoints. Don Lemon has even compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and routinely identifies the president as a racist. Those conservative voices that do populate the network are fading as CNN has not renewed the contracts of several conservative or pro-Trump analysts in the last year. (RELATED: Chris Cuomo: ‘CNN Is Not Fake!’)

Former CNN financial analysis Stephen Moore said CNN isn’t interested in hearing anything positive said about Trump. “CNN is the ‘hate Trump’ network. They just trash Trump every single hour of every single day. All they’ve talked about for two years is the Mueller report and how bad does it make them look now that it proved nothing,” Moore told Mediaite.