Alabama Has 64 Former Players On NFL Rosters For Week 1

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an unreal number of former players on week one NFL rosters.

64 former Tide players are currently on NFL rosters, which is simply a mind-boggling number, according to the Unnecessary Roughness podcast. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clearly, Nick Saban knows what he’s doing down in Tuscaloosa when it comes to producing NFL talent.

64 players on 2019 NFL rosters for Alabama. Saban has a lab under the @BarstoolAlabama football facility where he produces NFL stars. pic.twitter.com/jGlK7RrydA — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 5, 2019

The regular season NFL roster is capped at 53 players. That means Alabama could field an entire team and then some with their current former players in the league.

They don’t just have guys floating around third strings either. They’ve got stars in the NFL such as Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

It’s almost hard to wrap your head around the fact 64 former Tide players will suit up on Sundays this season.

For as much as I hate the SEC and Alabama, I can’t pretend like this stat isn’t insanely impressive because it most certainly is.

There’s a reason Alabama just cranks out national titles with Saban running the show. It’s because the Tide are stocked with NFL talent year in and year out.

Kings stay kings, and there’s nobody more of a king at producing NFL talent than Nick Saban. Hate him or love him, that’s just the fact of the situation.

Now, we’ll have to see what his current squad, which is also loaded up with pro players, is able to do this season. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against them.