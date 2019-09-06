Jay Cutler Attends NFL Opener Between The Packers And Bears In Chicago

Famous beer salesman Jay Cutler was in attendance Thursday night to watch the Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers 10-3.

The former Chicago gunslinger’s presence didn’t go unnoticed at all, and quickly become a big topic of conversation on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Jay Cutler’s hair: still elite pic.twitter.com/xmKzgeU5e9 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 5, 2019

The most focused Jay Cutler has ever been on Soldier Fieldpic.twitter.com/wl6bMQwStc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 5, 2019

Jay Cutler was on the field at a Bears/Packers game, so no one should be surprised the Packers won pic.twitter.com/ibmksyoro1 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 6, 2019

Mitch Trubisky when he runs into Jay Cutler post game pic.twitter.com/Q5ZmfLwNX8 — Youngboy slander acc. (@iballout_008) September 6, 2019

I love the fact Cutler showed up last night. He wasn’t really loved at all by the time he left Chicago, but he showed up last night to steal the show.

He also wasn’t alone. He brought his smoke show of a wife Kristin Cavallari. Power moves only, my folks.

Would also like the note Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are here, and the power walk Kristin had with Jay following her lead says a lot about who runs things in that house #Bears #GBvsCHI https://t.co/FVwoWqizmT — Samantha Rivera (@SamanthaSports) September 6, 2019

The eyes of the NFL were on the Bears last night and Cutler, who now does beer ads for Dos Equis, took the spotlight right before kickoff.

I’m not going to lie. I respect the hell out of the move. The more I pay attention to Jay Cutler, the more I find the guy incredibly entertaining.

They really should have put Cutler in the booth for the game and had him break down Mitch Trubisky’s pathetic game.

That would have been content gold and brought pettiness to a new level.

I guess there’s always next time. Never change, Jay! Never change!