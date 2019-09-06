Editorial

Jay Cutler Attends NFL Opener Between The Packers And Bears In Chicago

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

(Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Famous beer salesman Jay Cutler was in attendance Thursday night to watch the Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers 10-3.

The former Chicago gunslinger’s presence didn’t go unnoticed at all, and quickly become a big topic of conversation on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out some of the best reactions below.

I love the fact Cutler showed up last night. He wasn’t really loved at all by the time he left Chicago, but he showed up last night to steal the show.

He also wasn’t alone. He brought his smoke show of a wife Kristin Cavallari. Power moves only, my folks.

The eyes of the NFL were on the Bears last night and Cutler, who now does beer ads for Dos Equis, took the spotlight right before kickoff.

I’m not going to lie. I respect the hell out of the move. The more I pay attention to Jay Cutler, the more I find the guy incredibly entertaining.

They really should have put Cutler in the booth for the game and had him break down Mitch Trubisky’s pathetic game.

That would have been content gold and brought pettiness to a new level.

 

I guess there’s always next time. Never change, Jay! Never change!