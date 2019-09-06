Police Officer Shoots Two People During Robbery Attempt In Bloody Viral Video

A police officer in Brazil smoked two people during a recent robbery attempt.

In a video posted to LiveLeak, two men enter a drugstore packing heat, and it didn't end well for them. An officer wearing normal clothes pulled out a weapon and immediately shot both of them.

The dude didn't even hesitate. He identified the two threats, drew his weapon and sent some lead flying down range.

Both men hit the deck and the officer eventually can be seen leaving towards the back of the drugstore. Watch the insane video below.

How many times do I have to say it? If you play stupid games, then you're going to win stupid prizes. It's simple.

If you roll into a Brazilian drugstore strapped with your buddy and come across an armed police officer, then you're probably not going to be on this planet much longer.

That shooting looked like it was straight out of a movie. That cop looked like John Wayne out here just smoking people left and right.

Next time you’re thinking about robbing a drug store, I suggest you take a moment to pause and ask yourself if it’s worth your life.

If you run up against a cop like the one in the video above, you might be meeting your maker much sooner than you thought.