Report: Hillary Clinton Working Behind The Scenes With Elizabeth Warren

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren are reportedly developing a close political friendship that might prove pivotal to deciding the Democratic presidential nomination.
Both have kept in touch since Warren announced her decision to seek the Democratic nomination last February, NBC News reported Saturday.
One source close to NBC told the media outlet that the two had conversed at least once since Warren’s announcement, while another could recall a recent, substantive conversation that was “front of mind.” (RELATED: CNN Panel Gets Heated When Trump Comes Up In Debate On Warren-Clinton Comparison)
“That has clearly not gone unnoticed, and I think she really appreciates that,” the source told NBC.
Warren enthusiastically joined Clinton on the campaign trail in 2016 and even wore the same blue jacket.
As NBC notes, Clinton is a two-edged sword for Democrats — especially Democratic women. Clinton may have been the first woman to capture the Democratic presidential nomination but she also lost the subsequent election after a campaign that was fraught with controversies like calling Trump supporters “deplorables.”
Warren could also use Clinton’s continued base of women voters as she battles Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden in what is becoming a three-way race for the nomination. (RELATED: Former Hillary Adviser Says The Race Is Down To Biden, Warren, Sanders: ‘It’s Too Late In The Game To Keep Saying It’s Too Early’)
Clinton could also be of assistance in securing delegates for Warren if the nomination is still in doubt at next summer’s Democratic convention.
“Hillary Clinton would absolutely have influence over a number of delegates to this convention,” Deb Kozikowski, the vice-chairwoman of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, told NBC.
Despite the reasons for cooperation, Warren aides have been silent about any bonds between the two women, and Clinton’s handlers aren’t talking either.
“She has applauded her about being serious and disciplined and loves that she is sticking to her guns,” the source told NBC.
Kozikowski said it would just make good political sense for Clinton to help out another Democratic woman who is trying to do what the former First Lady failed to do in 2016.
“It would be counterproductive for the first woman nominee of the party to not be supportive of a woman who may go over that threshold,” Kozikowski said.