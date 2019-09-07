Scaramucci Says He’s Raising PAC Money Against Trump Reelection

Anthony Scaramucci, the former communications director for President Donald Trump, said Friday that he is raising money against the president’s reelection, Reuters reported.

During an interview, Scaramucci explained that despite his previous support for the sitting president, he thinks another Republican can run a successful campaign and unseat Trump. Scaramucci also confirmed he’s actively working against his former boss. (RELATED: Scaramucci, Trump Have A Falling-Out As POTUS Dings Him For Being A Television Expert)

“There’s no question. I’m raising PAC money,” Scaramucci said in an interview with Reuters. “He’s a very, very bad person, and he needs to be removed.”

Scaramucci was dismissed from his role as communications director after an outburst with a reporter where he berated other White House staffers. Following this episode, then Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered his removal for not being disciplined enough and ruining his credibility, according to CNN. (RELATED: Scaramucci and Omarosa Make Joint MSNBC Appearance To Bash Trump)

President Trump and Scaramucci have been going back and forth attacking each other on Twitter, which Scaramucci says is a battle that is “just getting started. I will cross-sectionally dismantle him.”

Of course they are worried about @realDonaldTrump they now have to speak out. It’s their patriotic duty. https://t.co/avSCLgugUc — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 7, 2019

He did not mention whether his support will go to any Democratic candidates and was emphatic about there being additional Republican candidates running against President Trump, according to Reuters.

“I’m going to be on the street in swing states talking to suburban women about this person and the danger that this person presents to their children,” Scaramucci said.