Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots

Antonio Brown is officially a member of the New England Patriots.

Following his release from the Oakland Raiders, Brown signed with the Patriots on Saturday on a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Release Antonio Brown)

He’ll get $9 million guaranteed.

Antonio Brown agrees to a 1 year deal worth up $15mil with the #Patriots. $9mil signing bonus. Wow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2019

What a wild world we’re living in. One moment Brown is causing all sorts of problems for the Raiders and Jon Gruden, and the next he’s on the Patriots with Bill Belichick.

You’d have to think this is his last shot in the NFL. Bill Belichick is a master at getting the most out of players, and he might be the only guy in the whole league at this point who can push Brown and get him in line.

If Brown is able to stop himself from sabotaging the team, then the Patriots offense is going to be dirty. Josh Gordon and the former Steelers star might be the most lethal receiving pair in the entire league.

I have no idea what to expect, but there’s no question Tom Brady is surrounded by weapons at this point.

The only question is whether or not Brown can just stay focused on football and not everything else.

As I always say, it’s best to expect the unexpected in the world of pro sports. This is just the latest example of that fact.

It should be fun to see what Brown is able to do with Belichick and Brady.