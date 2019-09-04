Antonio Brown Gets Fined By The Oakland Raiders For Missing Practice

Antonio Brown doesn’t seem too happy with the Oakland Raiders.

Brown posted a picture on his Instagram story on Wednesday of a fine for more than $13,000 for missing practice and captioned it in part, “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE’S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE.” (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

You can see the image below.

Antonio Brown took to Instagram after receiving another fine from the Raiders. (via ab/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6zsu1dtlWD — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 4, 2019

Well, I’m glad to see things are still going so well for the Raiders and Brown. They’re fining him for missing team activities and he’s flaming them on social media.

Nothing to see here, folks! Everything is just fine!

I honestly have no idea what type of season the Raiders will have. Don’t have a clue at all, but it looks like they’re not exactly trending in a positive direction.

It’s never a good thing when the star player is out here ripping his own team because they fined him. That’s not a good look at all.

In fact, it’s a sign the wheels might be teetering on falling off.

The season is now a few days away, and we’re about to find out what the Raiders are all about. Given the antics we’ve seen from Antonio Brown, I wouldn’t hold your breath for a ton of success.