Progressives Rip Rahm Emanuel After Former Obama Chief Of Staff Calls Medicare For All An ‘Untenable Position’

Rahm Emanuel calls Medicare For All 'Untenable' (ABC screengrab)
Scott Morefield Reporter

Former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel called the concept of Medicare for All, embraced by a majority of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates, an “untenable position” during a “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” panel on Sunday.

WATCH:

“We’ve taken a position so far, and the candidates have, through the process – few have not – about basically Medicare-for-All, which is we’re gonna eliminate 150 million people’s healthcare,” Emanuel said. “We’re gonna provide healthcare to people that just come over the border. That is an untenable position for the general election.”

The former Chicago mayor recalled biking 1,000 miles around Lake Michigan and having “nobody” come to him and say “take my healthcare away.” (RELATED: Democratic Support For Medicare For All In The House Just Crossed A Major Hurdle)

“You are basically, literally hindering yourself for the general election,” he said.

Emanuel’s anti-Medicare for All position struck a nerve with progressive groups and individuals, including Justice Democrats, who called him, along with fellow panelist and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a politician with “little relevance.”