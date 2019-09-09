Bradley Paisley Will Star In Comedy Show ‘Fish Out Of Water’ For Amazon

Country music star Brad Paisley is heading to Amazon for the new TV show “Fish Out of Water.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on the plot on Monday:

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is set to star in and exec produce TV comedy Fish Out of Water, which has landed at Amazon with a script commitment following a multiple-outlet bidding war. The comedy is described as a Larry Sanders take on celebrity vanity projects and a behind-the-scenes look at country music star Paisley’s struggle to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into his own personal Frye Festival.

Yeah, you can 100% count me in for this one. There’s no chance at all I miss a TV show with Brad Paisley about country music. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Brad Paisley was one of my first favorite singers. When I was younger, I used to listen to his tunes nonstop. The man can shred on a guitar with the best of them, has a great voice and is wildly entertaining in person.

There’s a reason he’s hosted the CMAs so many times. It’s because he knows how to energize the crowd and get them fired up.

Now, he’s making a show about a fishing show potentially turning into the Fyre Festival 2.0. It sounds absolutely awesome.

I’m in. I’m all in!

Paisley also already has a bit of acting experience. He crushes it in those Nationwide commercials with Peyton Manning.

There’s no release date for “Fish Out of Water,” but keep checking back for updates. You know I’ll keep sending them your way when I have them.