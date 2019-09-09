Conor McGregor Asks For Khabib Rematch To Be Booked In Moscow

Conor McGregor wants his rematch fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov to happen in Moscow.

The Irish-born UFC star tweeted that he wants his rematch with Khabib booked "for Moscow." The tweet came after the most dominating man in the sport at the moment defeated Dustin Poirier over the weekend. McGregor's last fight was a loss to Khabib at UFC 229.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

If McGregor actually fights Khabib in Moscow, you can count on the roof getting blown off the whole country.

It wouldn't just be a major UFC fight. It could possibly be the biggest fight in the history of the sport if it goes down in Russia.

Imagine how wild it would get if Putin showed up to support Khabib, who is from the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jul 7, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

After the carnage of UFC 229, there’s no doubt at all that these two are going to fight again. You can’t have Khabib jump out of the octagon after winning the fight, and not expect a second fight.

There’s a billion percent chance these two fight again if the money is good.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

I’m also glad we can pretty much all agree the whole retirement shtick from McGregor was a joke. I don’t think anybody bought it to begin with, but it’s no crystal clear he’ll fight again.

He’ll have to get paid a bunch of money, but it’s going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 20, 2019 at 12:01pm PDT

If Dana White wants to make some bags of cash, he’ll 100% put this fight in Moscow. Get it done, Dana! Get it done.