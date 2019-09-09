Hong Kong Protesters Wave American Flags, Voice Support For Trump

Demonstrations in Hong Kong continued over the weekend with pro-democracy protesters waving American flags and wearing Trump 2020 gear.

Protesters rallied to encourage U.S. lawmakers to express support for the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would penalize Hong Kong or China for undermining the basic democratic rights of Hong Kong citizens, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The protests Saturday and Sunday drew thousands of people despite the Sept. 4 withdrawal of an extradition bill that sparked a summer of protests.

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong. https://t.co/2bmItqO9BD pic.twitter.com/DO3wZCVPRU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 9, 2019

Demonstrators waved American flags, sang the U.S. national anthem, and some even wore pro-Trump merchandise, calling on the president to “liberate” the region during a Sunday afternoon protest, Reuters reported.

Protester Joe Lau, whose wife wore a Trump 2020 T-shirt to Sunday’s events, told TheWSJ “the U.S. government has the ability to force the Hong Kong government” to protect the region’s autonomy.

Another protester and translator, Chapman Chen, wore a “Make Hong Kong Great Again” hat, TheWSJ reported. (RELATED: Hong Kong Demonstration Draws Crowd Of More Than 1.7 Million Against Government Orders)

Sunday’s demonstrations eventually turned violent later that evening. Protesters broke windows at subway stations and set fire to a subway entrance. Police retaliated by spraying tear gas in a popular shopping district to disperse a crowd of activists, but ended up hitting several bystanders, according to TheWSJ.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Hong Kong in August.

“I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a ‘tough business.’ I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting?” he wrote.

I know President Xi of China very well. He is a great leader who very much has the respect of his people. He is also a good man in a “tough business.” I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it. Personal meeting? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2019

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a Sept. 4 statement after formally announcing the region’s withdrawal from the extradition bill that she would “reach out to the community to start a direct dialogue.”

“People from all walks of life with different stances and backgrounds are invited to share their views and air their grievances,” she added.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.