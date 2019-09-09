Political Commentator Stu Cvrk On How Media Evolved in the Modern Era

Conservative commentator and Navy veteran Stu Cvrk says the media has changed during President Donald Trump’s administration.
Cvrk pointed to liberal websites and podcasts funded by far-left donors such as George Soros to promote his point about America’s ever-evolving media environment.
See what Cvrk had to say about the media and more in this exclusive interview.
