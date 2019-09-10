Alex Trebek Begins New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’ After Completing Cancer Treatment

Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek returned to the game show stage Monday night after completing his cancer treatments.

Trebek kicked off the 36th season with a note to the audience, according to a report published by WJLA.

“Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our show, I hope you enjoyed revisiting some of our tournaments throughout this past summer, but today ‘Jeopardy!’ begins its 36th season, and I’m happy to report, I’m still here,” Trebek told the audience during Monday night’s episode.

Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer back in March of this past year. Trebek recently completed his chemo treatments.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully, that is now over,” Trebek said during a video released by the show. “I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.” (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Finishes Chemotherapy, Set To Tape Next Season)

“Jeopardy!” fans should expect to see the return of James Holzhauer, who completed a 32-game win streak on season 35, and returning champion Jason Zuffranieri attempt to extend his own winning streak.

“We have some exciting things coming up and I can’t wait to share them with all of you,” Trebek said.

Trebek’s fight with cancer has been hard to watch, but I’m happy to see him back on the set and working harder than ever. He’s a legend.