Ivanka Wows In Beautiful Powder Blue Pantsuit In Alabama

Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez stands next to US President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, (L) at the Presidential Palace in Asuncion, on September 6, 2019. - Ivanka Trump is on her third destination of a South American tour to promote women's empowerment. (Photo credit: NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Tuesday in a gorgeous blue pantsuit for an event in Tanner, Alabama.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in a handful of pictures she posted on Instagram in the long-sleeve, powder blue jacket, and matching pants, as she posed for pictures with students at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park involved in the FAME program. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a vanilla-colored shirt, and matching high heel shoes. The caption next to the post read, “Incredible day in Tanner, AL where I met several students who are participating in cutting edge manufacturing training programs through FAME at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

 

“Today, we were also excited to announce that the National Association of Manufacturers will be spearheading Toyota’s FAME program to expand apprenticeship programs across the Nation,” she added.

Ivanka always looks great no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a little black, button-up dress during an event at the White House Monday.

 

