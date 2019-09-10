Ivanka Wows In Beautiful Powder Blue Pantsuit In Alabama

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed up Tuesday in a gorgeous blue pantsuit for an event in Tanner, Alabama.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in a handful of pictures she posted on Instagram in the long-sleeve, powder blue jacket, and matching pants, as she posed for pictures with students at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park involved in the FAME program. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a vanilla-colored shirt, and matching high heel shoes. The caption next to the post read, “Incredible day in Tanner, AL where I met several students who are participating in cutting edge manufacturing training programs through FAME at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

“Today, we were also excited to announce that the National Association of Manufacturers will be spearheading Toyota’s FAME program to expand apprenticeship programs across the Nation,” she added.

@IvankaTrump touring with F.A.M.E. Students at Robotics Technology Park in Decatur. pic.twitter.com/bmHxtDxrgD — Jenna Rae WAFF 48 (@journalismjenna) September 10, 2019

Ivanka always looks great no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a little black, button-up dress during an event at the White House Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Sep 9, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.