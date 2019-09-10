Oakland Raiders Win First Game Of The Season After Cutting Antonio Brown

The Oakland Raiders and Jon Gruden got their season off to a hot start Monday against the Denver Broncos.

Following nonstop offseason drama involving recently released receiver Antonio Brown, the Raiders defeated the Broncos 24-16 to start the season 1-0.

They didn’t just beat the Broncos, but they looked damn good doing it. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Signs With The New England Patriots)

Tyrell Williams GOING OFF pic.twitter.com/9YnV4aVgn7 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 10, 2019

Gruden has been telling people ever since he returned to the Raiders that everything would eventually be fine.

However, it looked like chaos had completely consumed the team thanks to the AB situation. There was nonstop news coverage, and much of it wasn’t good.

The general manager Mike Mayock was publicly feuding with him, Brown was getting fined by the team and then they eventually voided all his guaranteed money to cut him.

That was all a distant memory for Derek Carr and company last night as they won 24-16.

Carr is in the driver’s seat pic.twitter.com/M5W8b8cbTW — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 10, 2019

As I’ve said before, I really hope Gruden is able to have success with the Raiders. He’s one of the most entertaining and electric coaches the league has ever seen.

It’s better for the NFL if he does well, and that’s not even up for debate. It’s just true.

Awesome moment as Gruden ran to the stands to personally celebrate with Oakland fans. pic.twitter.com/hR5DY50sH8 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 10, 2019

We’ll have to see if the Raiders can keep the momentum up down the stretch, but there’s no question they rebounded nicely from the Antonio Brown saga.