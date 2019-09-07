Antonio Brown Releases Bizarre Video Of A Recorded Phone Call With Jon Gruden

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown released an absurd video on YouTube late Friday night.

In the video, Brown recorded a private phone call with head coach Jon Gruden, who asked him to just focus on playing football. It’s unclear if the legendary coach knew he was being recorded or not. (RELATED: Jon Gruden Says The Plan Is For Antonio Brown To Play Against The Broncos)

The Raiders star captioned the video with the following:

With all these false narratives antagonizing me, it’s time for me to control my own narrative. Show the world I’m not the bad guy. Show the world you can free yourself from the lies and become your own person. I am not just AB the football player, I am Antonio Brown, the person, who paved a way for himself to be in charge of his own life. Free me!

You can give the video a watch below.

What the hell is Brown doing? If Gruden didn’t know he was being recorded, then this is just the latest sign the talented receiver has gone insane.

You can’t secretly record your boss and then release the audio to the world. You just can’t do it. It’s unacceptable 100% of the time.

Even if Gruden did know he was being recorded, why is Brown so intent on needing so much damn attention?

The Raiders need to do the right thing here and cut Brown before the problems get even worse. This has reached a point of absurdity that is almost beyond words.

The former Steelers star is nothing more than a constant problem. The NFL is about winning games. It’s not about massaging a player’s ego.

If the Raiders were smart at all, they’d get rid of Brown as fast as possible. This circus needs to come to an end sooner than later.