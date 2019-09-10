Paul Ryan To Join The American Enterprise Institute

Former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has a new job in Washington D.C.

Ryan will join the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) as a distinguished visiting fellow, the organization announced in a press release Tuesday.

“Paul Ryan has always been among the most substantive and thoughtful of political leaders,” AEI president Robert Doar said. “He possesses a keen awareness of how politics works (and doesn’t work), a firm belief in the potential of all Americans, and an understanding of the limitations of the federal government. We are very glad that he will bring all of that to AEI.”

Ryan served as a member of Congress for two decades, and house speaker for nearly four years, but decided not to run for re-election last year. Ryan was also the Republican Party's vice presidential nominee in 2012, when he and now-Utah Sen. Mitt Romney lost to President Barack Obama.

The end of Ryan’s congressional tenure will likely be remembered for his volatile relationship with President Donald Trump. Ryan is frequently critical of Trump and has been blamed by the president and his allies for failing to deliver on some of the party’s key campaign promises, especially Trump’s promise to build a wall at the southern border.