Ronna McDaniel Blasts Warren: ‘Total Fraud’

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel wasted no time putting Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren on blast following the senator’s big announcement Monday.

Warren officially launched an exploratory committee Monday, normally the first step toward a presidential campaign. Warren has long been seen as a potential challenger to President Donald Trump in 2020. (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Ridicules Tom Perez For Saying There’s An ‘Accomplishment Wing Of The Democratic Party’)

Senator Warren couldn’t be more out of touch. Americans will see her for what she is: another extreme far-left obstructionist and a total fraud. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) December 31, 2018



“Senator Warren couldn’t be more out of touch,” McDaniel said. “Americans will see her for what she is: another extreme far-left obstructionist and total fraud.”

A darling of the far-left, Warren has come under fire for embellishing her heritage and was recently embarrassed after DNA testing showed that she was only 1/1024 Native American.

Warren was re-elected for a second term as Massachusetts’ senior senator in November, easily defeating Republican challenger Geoff Diehl.

