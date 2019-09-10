TMZ Releases New Footage Of Mike Scott Fighting With Eagles Fan

More footage has been released from Mike Scott’s fight with fans of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the video released on Monday by TMZ, the 76ers player can be seen in his Redskins jersey throwing punches as it appears multiple people attack him at some point on Sunday.

It's a much closer video and at much better angles than the original one. It's clear that it wasn't a good situation at all. Give it a watch below.

I honestly don't understand this situation at all. Imagine being a fan of the Eagles and trying to fight an NBA player from your own city because he's wearing a Redskins jersey.

It’s absolutely absurd. Scott also didn’t look like he had any trouble at all handling multiple dudes coming at him at once.

That’s what happens when you try to fight a guy substantially bigger than you and in much better shape.

How ready are Eagles fans for this season? They’re already fighting Philadelphia 76er Mike Scott for wearing a Redskins jersey pic.twitter.com/iYenL28bnr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2019

Here’s some more free advice for all of you. Don’t fight at sporting events! If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times.

You’re a clown if you fight at a sporting event. Grab a beer, chill out and relax.

Do better, Eagles fans. Do much better.