Honor The 18-Year Anniversary Of 9/11 With The Story Of The Man In The Red Bandana

Today marks the 18-year anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, and it’s a great time to hear the story of “The Man in the Red Bandana.”

Welles Crowther was an equity broker in the World Trade Center’s south tower in New York. He became a national hero when he gave his own life to save countless people after scumbag terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center.

Crowther, who was a college lacrosse star at Boston College, was famously identified by the red bandana he carried to get people’s attention during his rescue efforts. He died at the age of 24 from not being able to make it out before the tower collapsed during his rescue efforts.

You can watch a story on Crowther from the ACC Network below.

Guys like Crowther are why I will never worry about the United States and the people we have here. At the young age of 24, he gave his own life to save complete strangers.

The terrorists might have landed a massive punch on America that day years ago, but they never counted on guys like Crowther coming out of the woodwork.

God bless Crowther, God bless all the first responders, honor the dead and never forget what happened on this day 18 years ago.

It’s a good thing we had guys like Crowther in our corner. He represents everything right with America, and I’m thankful guys like him never hesitate to help those in need.