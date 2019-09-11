Editorial

Brewers Star Christian Yelich Out For Season

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is checked out by the medical staff after an injury from ball deflection in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken kneecap Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.

Yelich was named National League MVP last season and was in the midst of another spectacular season before his injury. Yelich hit 44 home runs and had a .329 batting average. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents After Walk-Off Grand Slam)

Yelich’s injury comes at a terrible time for the Brewers, who are in the midst of a playoff chase right now. Milwaukee currently sits a game back of the Chicago Cubs by one game. The National League wild card race is tight as can be right now with five teams within three games for each other for the final spot. (RELATED: Man Who Lost Wife Rejects Dodgers Offer For Moment Of Silence)

Yelich’s absence will benefit teams such as the Cubs, Phillies, Mets, and Diamondbacks who are all attempting to sneak into the playoffs this October.

Obviously, this is terrible news and everybody should wish Yelich a speedy recovery. He’s truly one of the game’s great talents.