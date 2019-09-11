Brewers Star Christian Yelich Out For Season

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder will miss the rest of the season after suffering a broken kneecap Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.

Yelich was named National League MVP last season and was in the midst of another spectacular season before his injury. Yelich hit 44 home runs and had a .329 batting average. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Calls Out Parents After Walk-Off Grand Slam)

Breaking: Christian Yelich will miss the remainder of the season with a fractured right knee cap, the Milwaukee Brewers announced. pic.twitter.com/Gum7sG6f4K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2019

Yelich’s injury comes at a terrible time for the Brewers, who are in the midst of a playoff chase right now. Milwaukee currently sits a game back of the Chicago Cubs by one game. The National League wild card race is tight as can be right now with five teams within three games for each other for the final spot. (RELATED: Man Who Lost Wife Rejects Dodgers Offer For Moment Of Silence)

Yelich’s absence will benefit teams such as the Cubs, Phillies, Mets, and Diamondbacks who are all attempting to sneak into the playoffs this October.

Obviously, this is terrible news and everybody should wish Yelich a speedy recovery. He’s truly one of the game’s great talents.