Kristin Cavallari Fires Social Media Staffer After Insensitive 9/11 Post Gets Backlash

TV personality Kristin Cavallari fired a social media staffer after she received backlash over a post shared before 9/11.

Cavallari’s social media team shared a sexy snapshot of the media star on Wednesday originally captioned, “NYC for 24hrs. And what a time to be here..always remember,” according to a report published by Page Six. The caption has since been changed to just read, “NYC for 24hrs.”

Users pointed out the juxtaposition between the photo and the caption in the comments.

“Wrong picture for the sentiment in the post,” one user wrote.

“I love you and think that you are generally spot on in the things that you choose to present, but this is just disrespectful and undermining to the magnitude of the events that occurred on that horrific day,” another user added. (RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Is Returning To TV- That’s Good News For Everybody)

Page Six reported that Cavallari’s team shared the photo with her social media team and the caption didn’t include the 9/11 reference. The caption was changed without the knowledge of Cavallari. The staffer has since been fired, according to sources.

How do you think that a sexy photo like the one shared is a good photo to caption as a remembrance to a day as horrible as 9/11? Such a terrible move, but the staffer will definitely learn from this.