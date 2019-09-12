Alabama Professor Joel Strayer Suspended After Kid Shotguns A Beer In His Class

Alabama professor Joel Strayer has been suspended for an absurd reason.

According to The Crimson White on Tuesday, Strayer was suspended after a kid (who wasn't even an Alabama student) shotgunned a beer in his class.

What did he do that was so wrong in the viral video posted on a Barstool account? He simply said that he was impressed by the beer chug. It's not been reported yet how long the suspension is for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barstool Bama (@barstoolalabama) on Sep 3, 2019 at 5:24pm PDT

My friends, if this doesn't make your blood boil, then you're not a real American. Last time I checked, drinking beer is a fundamental right in this country.

It's the spirit that beat the Japanese and took down Hitler. Apparently, the University of Alabama missed that memo.

A kid shotgunned a beer in his class. So what? What would the university have preferred he did? Whip the kid as a punishment? Shut the whole class down?

He played it off perfectly. Instead of recognizing that and moving forward, the school decided to suspend him. What an absolute clown show.

I thought Tuscaloosa was the house that Nick Saban built. I thought it was the house of champions. I guess I was wrong.

It’s the home of weak administrators who hate freedom and probably cheered for the Soviet Union during the Miracle on Ice game.

Shame on Alabama and their anti-beer attitude. Something should be done, and it should be done immediately. The world is watching and laughing.

I’ve never been more embarrassed for the Crimson Tide in my life.