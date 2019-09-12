Tonight, We’re Going To See Something A Candidate Has Never Done Before — Bad News For Beto

The third Democratic primary debate takes place Thursday night on ABC, and Andrew Yang says he’s going to do something a presidential candidate has never done before.

We’ll believe it when we see it.

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese and Christian Datoc discuss what Thursday night’s primetime showdown between Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden will look like.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!