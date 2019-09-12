Biden Slams Bernie’s Medicare Plan: ‘For A Socialist You Got A Lot More Confidence In Corporate America Than I Do’

Former Vice President Joe Biden cornered Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on healthcare during ABC’s Democratic Presidential Debate, Thursday, saying that his plan depended on corporations to be dependable for Americans.

Biden challenged his rival Democratic presidential candidate on his health care plan, after briefly confusing him for “the President,” saying that it puts too much faith in corporate employers that, in his view, cannot be trusted to serve the best interests of employees. (RELATED: Woman Who Asked Bernie Sanders About Population Control Teaches Children)

“The President thinks, … uh my friend from Vermont thinks that an employer is going to give you back, if you negotiate as a union for all these years, gotten cut wages because you got insurance,” Biden started.

“They’re going to give back that money?” he asked Sanders.

Sanders hit back against Biden’s doubt saying, “as a matter of fact they will.”

Biden followed up, challenging Sanders’ socialist convictions.

“Let me tell you something, for a socialist you got a lot more confidence in corporate America than I do,” Biden said.

WATCH:

