California Sends Bill To Governor Allowing College Athletes To Profit Off Of Likeness, NCAA Says It’d Block Schools From Competing

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has to make a decision on whether or not he will sign a recent bill sent to him allowing college athletes to make money.

The legislature in the state passed a proposal Wednesday that would let athletes “earn money from the use of their names, images and likenesses,” according to the LA Times. It now awaits a decision from Newsom, but signing it could destroy college sports in his state. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NCAA sent out a release Wednesday stating that the bill “would result in them eventually being unable to compete in NCAA competitions.”

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I actually have to side with the NCAA on this one. You can’t have college athletes getting paid in just one state.

That’s the most unfair situation imaginable. All the top recruits would flock to California in order to profit off of their likeness.

UCLA would be able to start winning football games in no time instead of continuing to be a joke.

Don’t get me wrong. I think college athletes should be allowed to profit off of their likeness just like any ordinary student can, but I’m not going to let it happen in only one state.

It has to be an all in or all out type of situation. Until there are blanket rules across America for college sports, then you can’t let California compete.

By signing the bill, Newsom would give the NCAA no choice but to ban California school from competing. Good luck getting star recruits and top coaches when you can only play against other schools in your own state.

For the time being, he has to veto this proposal. Signing it would end in disaster.