LeBron James Endorses ‘Fair Pay To Play’ California Bill

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James endorsed a California bill Thursday that would allow NCAA student-athletes to profit off their names and likenesses.

James endorsed SB 206, known as the “Fair Pay to Play Act,” and encouraged people in the state to call their elected representatives in support of the bill. (RELATED: LeBron James Makes Another Blunder As Lakers’ Slide Continues)

Everyone is California- call your politicians and tell them to support SB 206! This law is a GAME CHANGER. College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create. — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 5, 2019

“This law is a GAME CHANGER,” James said. “College athletes can responsibly get paid for what they do and the billions they create.”

The NCAA has come under fire for decades for its refusal to allow student-athletes to profit off their names and likeness, especially as college athletics have become more and more profitable. (RELATED: ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Rips NCAA Over Brock Hoffman Tranfer Decision)

“California can change the game,” James said. “This is only right waaaayy overdue.”

While the bill would allow student-athletes to benefit from their names, it would explicitly prohibit schools from providing direct payments to players. The legislation passed the California State Senate in May by a vote of 31-4, and is expected to be taken up by the state assembly in the near future.

If the legislation becomes law, it will take effect in 2023.