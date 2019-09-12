DOJ Rejects Andrew McCabe’s Appeal To Avoid Charges

The Justice Department has denied Andrew McCabe’s appeal to avoid charges for lying to investigators about approving leaks to the media, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen informed the former FBI deputy director by email that he will reject McCabe’s appeal against charges recommended by Jessie Liu, the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C.

A source familiar with the probe told The Daily Caller News Foundation that line prosecutors and Liu recommended charges against McCabe over false statements he allegedly made to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility and Justice Department inspector general’s office.

“The Department rejected your appeal of the United States Attorney’s Office’s decision in this matter. Any further inquiries should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office,” the Justice Department wrote in an email to McCabe on Thursday, according to Fox News. (RELATED: CNN Hires Andrew McCabe)

A source close to McCabe confirmed the accuracy of the Fox News report to the DCNF.

The decision paves the way for an indictment against McCabe. The Justice Department declined comment regarding any potential indictments.

The New York Times reported on Aug. 26 that McCabe and his lawyers met with Rosen and Liu as part of a last-ditch effort to argue against charges. The Justice Department was investigating McCabe over false statements he allegedly made to the FBI and Justice Department inspector general regarding disclosures of information to the press in October 2016 regarding an investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe, who was hired by CNN on Aug. 23, has vehemently denied allegations that he lied to investigators. He sued the Justice Department and FBI on Aug. 8, alleging that he was fired from the FBI due to political pressure from President Donald Trump.

The FBI fired McCabe on March 16, 2018, two days before he was set to retire. The FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility recommended the firing.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.