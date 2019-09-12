Morning Mirror: Krystal Ball Goes After Rush Limbaugh For ‘Slut Shaming’ Her

Quote of the Day:

“It’s debate night! Get ready for 3 hours of hell courtesy of the Third Democratic Debate. What will the candidates aim to restrict, ban and control this time?”

— Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation.

A different Tomi Lahren On Tuesday 9/11: “My hope is that even for a day we can put aside the politics and come together as Americans. My hope is we can find a way to unite like we did on September 12th, 2001 without going through the tragedies of September 11th, 2001. #NeverForget”

MOOD: “Depressing! Just brought my reusable mug to @Starbucks &saw staff use a disposable cup, pour it into my mug, then toss the disposable cup. Totally defeats the purpose of trying 2 reduce waste. Then I looked around to see so many people sitting @ the cafe all w disposables! Ugh.” — Alicia Silverstone, actress.

Krystal Ball lashes back at Rush Limbaugh for ‘slut shaming’ her

In 2010, Krystal Ball, then 28, ran for Congress in Virginia’s 1st congressional district and lost. During the campaign, party pictures emerged of her wearing a black bustier. There was also something involving her ex-husband wearing a dildo for a nose. Her age in the pictures: 22.

“Limbaugh doesn’t get to be the morality police and I won’t stand by when slut-shaming is being used to undermine yet another woman, even when that woman is me. Here are his full comments and my full response. Also for the record @esaagar is the greatest.” — Krystal Ball, co-host, Rising, HillTVLive.

Saagar Enjeti, co-host, Rising, HillTVLive strongly defended his co-host: “It’s disgusting what Rush said about @krystalball. She’s well within her rights to sue him. She gives her full response here and I’m with her 100%.”

Krystal explained to viewers she did not run nudes at 14. When she ran for Congress, she says some party pictures of her that came out that were misconstrued. Watch below.

Limbaugh doesn’t get to be the morality police and I won’t stand by when slut-shaming is being used to undermine yet another woman, even when that woman is me. Here are his full comments and my full response. Also for the record @esaagar is the greatest. https://t.co/uV3jU9MjDu — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) September 12, 2019

Darla Shine will take the crumb cake

“Got the crumb cake in the back. I think it’s a Long Island thing. Does anyone else eat crumb cake but Long Islanders?” — Darla Shine, wife of Bill Shine, ex-Fox News exec, and former deputy communications director in Trump’s White House, asking her followers what sweet she should choose from the bakery.

Gross confessional: You’ve been warned

“I smell like burnt butthole covered in sardines left out in the Arizona sun for 6 days. I should maybe shower.” — Krystle Baker, co-host, Xtreme Liberty.

Trump influencer comes up with bad social media for CNN

“I can’t speak for all of you… but it wouldn’t bother me one bit if #GoFuckYourselfCNN trended all day today. ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE ” — Carpe Donktum.

The Observer

“The most stunning thing that happened today? Trump siding with Kim Jong Un over HIS VERY OWN NATSEC ADVISOR. WTF people. And no one batted an eye.” — Colby Hall, editor-at-large, Mediaite.

Journo looks on bright side of job loss

“Some personal news: The Post Express is closing tomorrow and I’m out of a job for the third time in six years. Yeah, it sucks, but bad news at my age involves illness and death so really, I’ll be OK.” — Rick Snider.

On vaping…

“The vape ban is bad policy and bad politics. I appreciate the President wants to do something on this issue but this ain’t it.” — Chris Barron, conservative strategist.

“Maybe I’m a simpleton but it seems like if you criticized Bolton’s hiring you probably shouldn’t also criticize his firing.” — Nate Silver, EIC, Five Thirty Eight.

Ben Sasse is mum on Trump’s endorsement

“Just asked @BenSasse how he squares his previous (intense) criticisms about Pres Trump in 2016 with accepting his endorsement for reelection, and he said, “I don’t have anything for you right now.”

— Frank Thorp V, producer, off-air reporter, NBC News.

Gossip Roundup

A wild story about friendship, such as it is, in the era of Instagram. Here.

Guest on ABC The View Friday: Kim Kardashian.

Sarah Silverman, comedian: “I watched a Jonestown massacre doc, about a snake oil salesman who hypnotizes 1000 people into worshipping him. He calls journos who expose him “Fake News” & then instructs his followers to drink poison Kool Aid. Reminds me of someone but I can’t put my finger on.”

Trump talks about his son, Baron: “Trump on his son, as the White House transcript puts it: ‘And that’s how the First Lady got involved. I mean, she’s got a son — together — that is a beautiful, young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it. She’s seen it.'” — Kathryn Watson, White House reporter, CBS News digital.

When is the right time to tell your friend that you think her son is a psychopath? Here.

Anthony Scaramucci hilariously pushes friend’s book he says will make you a better person. Here.

Demi Moore takes her clothes off for Harper’s Bazaar: Here. Her memoir hits the shelves on September 24. Th story’s author? Lena Dunham.