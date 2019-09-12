Oklahoma State Will Wear Helmet Decal To Honor T. Boone Pickens Following His Death

Oklahoma State will wear a special helmet decal to honor T. Boone Pickens.

The legendary booster passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. He was one of the most legendary boosters in all of college sports, and donated $652 million total to his alma mater. (RELATED: T. Boone Pickens Dies At The Age Of 91)

According to Brett McMurphy, they will play the rest of the season with a decal for him on their helmets.

Oklahoma State will honor T. Boone Pickens with a helmet decal the remainder of the season. Pickens, 91, died today. He will be buried at Karsten Creek Golf Club, Oklahoma State’s home golf club — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 11, 2019

This is an awesome move from Oklahoma State. Pickens might have been the most influential booster in all of college athletics.

Between sports and general school stuff, he donated well north of a half a billion dollars. Good luck finding a whole of other people who have dumped that kind of money into their alma maters. There aren’t very many at all.

Mr. Pickens is a big part of our success and we’re all thankful for the lasting impact he’s had on Oklahoma State. It would have been difficult for us to climb as high as we have without him. He’ll be missed, but his legacy here will live on for a long time to come. pic.twitter.com/1jYVwBcHo0 — Mike Gundy (@CoachGundy) September 11, 2019

Pickens is what I think most college sports fans aspire to be. They want to be rich and they want to take that money back to their schools.

The oil kingpin did more than his fair share to make the Cowboys a competitive football program, and he will forever be remembered for his impact.

Rest easy, big guy. There’s no question he was a trailblazer when it comes to the college game.