Mike Gundy Says ‘There’s No Reason’ For Him To Leave Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy doesn’t see himself going anywhere anytime soon.

The college football coaching star’s name often gets brought up whenever there is an opening at a powerhouse team. However, he doesn’t sound like he has any intentions of taking phone calls from other programs.

"No, I wouldn't have thought I would still be here, but I do now. This is who I am. This is what I am. This is where I belong. This is me. There's no reason for me to go anywhere else," Gundy told ESPN on Tuesday when discussing his future.

This is good news for football fans everywhere. Gundy simply belongs at Oklahoma State. At this point, you’d probably need a SWAT team to get him out of there.

He played for the Cowboys in college, and now he runs the whole program. It’s one of those rare situations where a guy returned to his alma mater and it worked out pretty damn well.

There’s also no question at all that Gundy is one of the best coaches in the sport. It’s why his name is constantly floated every single offseason for other major jobs in the sport.

However, he hasn’t left yet, and I really doubt he will at this point. He’s the king at Oklahoma State. Why would he want to give that up for uncertain pastures?

Plus, you can’t leave a school after you give an electric “I’m a man” speech.

Props to Gundy for sticking it out with the Cowboys. There’s truly no better place for him.