Rand Paul Calls Liz, Dick Cheney ‘Never Trumpers’ — She Comes Back Hard

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) questions Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan as he testifies for agency’s fiscal year 2020 budget request before Senate Homeland Security Committee on Capitol Hill on May 23, 2019 in Washington, DC

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Capitol Hill Reporter

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticized Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and her father, Former Vice President Dick Cheney, Thursday for not supporting President Donald Trump, causing strong pushback from Cheney.

Paul told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that Cheney and her father are “never Trumpers” and “are part of the foreign policy swamp” that is trying to bring Trump down. This caused Cheney to send out a tweet mentioning Paul’s failure in the 2016 presidential elections, saying Paul is “a big loser (then & now).” (RELATED: Rep. Liz Cheney Clashes With Direction Of GOP Campaign Arm)

UNITED STATES - JUNE 25: Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., participates in the House Republican leadership press conference following the House GOP caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Cheney cited one of Trump’s old tweets, where the president said “Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!.” Cheney also said his motto is “Terrorists First, America Second.” (RELATED: ‘This Isn’t Model Congress’: Liz Cheney Blasts Ocasio-Cortez Over Holocaust Comparisons)

Cheney is reportedly mulling a bid for Republican Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi’s seat, who announced in early May he would not be running for re-election.