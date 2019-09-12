Rush Limbaugh: ‘The Left Loves Homelessness’ Because They Hate Capitalism

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that liberals don’t really want to solve the homelessness crisis because it serves as an indictment against capitalism.

“Why do you think the left loves homelessness, tent cities? Because to them they can point and say, ‘See, capitalism doesn’t work, look at these people,'” he said on his show.

Limbaugh’s was responding a Washington Post’s report that President Donald Trump is on the verge of tearing down homeless camps in California and providing some form of transitional housing. Limbaugh gave the proposal a thumbs-up. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh And Trump Discussed ‘Golden Showers’ Story During Recent Golf Outing’)

“It is not a problem in the United States, but it has surfaced in one of these tent cities in California,” Limbaugh said during the broadcast. “So for health reasons alone the president ought to do this. I applaud this.”

The conservative pundit picked up the issue again when he appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, noting that homelessness is most prevalent in cities run by left-wing municipal governments. Limbaugh suggested the mayors and councils of these jurisdictions just let the problem prevail because they don’t want any uncomfortable questions.

“Wherever you find this decadent decay, you’re going to find Democrats having run the operation or the city, the state, whatever it is, the county for decades,” he told Fox. (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Blames Citizenship Question Fiasco On Republican Laziness In Rare TV Appearance)

Limbaugh said Democrats are obsessed with impeaching Trump and the welfare of illegal immigrants but don’t want to acknowledge the problems in their own backyard.

“The Democrats need a permanent underclass of people that are incapable of self-reliance and so these situations allowed to fester,” he said on the morning show.