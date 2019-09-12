Ryan Hilinski Says ‘Tyler’s Here With Us’ Following South Carolina Win

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski had a powerful message following his first win as a starting college quarterback.

Ryan’s brother Tyler committed suicide while playing for Washington State, and the eyes of the college football world were upon him this weekend when he got his first start for the Gamecocks. He didn’t disappoint as he threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for another one.

“I want to thank you for coming. It meant a lot. I know this is tough for everyone, but Tyler’s here with us. Let’s beat Bama,” Ryan told members of his family at dinner following South Carolina’s big win over Charleston Southern, according to a recent ESPN profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Sep 8, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch Ryan’s career throughout the next couple years at South Carolina. His brother’s death rocked the college football world.

It was something that sent shockwaves through the sport, and it was just an unbelievably tragic situation. Ryan and his family have been through an unspeakable amount of pain following Tyler’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Jun 14, 2019 at 4:09pm PDT

I love the way Ryan carries himself. He knows the eyes of the college football world are upon him, and he knows the storylines surrounding him.

The more famous he gets, the more and more people will remember his brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Jul 26, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

This story is going to make one hell of a “30 for 30” someday. I can pretty much guarantee you that much, especially if Ryan is able to get a championship along the way.

Now, he’s onto Alabama and trying to pull off what would be one of the greatest upsets in college football history.