South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Done For The Season With Foot Injury

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is officially done for the year with a foot injury.

It was initially reported that the Gamecocks passer would miss several weeks, but it looked like he might eventually return after getting hurt against North Carolina. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, that’s officially off the table, and head coach Will Muschamp has shut him down for the season.

“Jake Bentley is going to have surgery this week and is done for the season. He and I talked today about that,” Muschamp told the media about the senior quarterback, according to 247Sports.

As unfortunate as this is for Bentley and his fans to hear, there’s a very real chance he’s thrown his final pass for the Gamecocks.

Freshman Ryan Hilinkski looked absolutely awesome after taking over the starting job. Bentley can still redshirt and transfer.

If Hilinski is as legit as he looked in his first game action against Charleston Southern, then I find it really hard to believe Bentley is ever getting his job back.

The good news for Bentley is that there will be plenty of suitors if he jumps into the transfer portal. He’s a three year starter in the SEC.

There aren’t many quarterbacks in college football capable of saying the same.

It sucks for him, but it looks like fans of the Gamecocks could be in for some good things with Ryan Hilinski under center. That kid is an absolute gamer.