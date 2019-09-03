South Carolina Has More ACC Losses In Their Last 4 Games Than Clemson Does In The Past 4 Years

One tweet shows the sad state of the South Carolina football program.

Mark Packer pointed out in a recent tweet that the Gamecocks have more ACC losses in their past four games than Clemson has in the past four years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

South Carolina has lost to Virginia, Clemson, and now North Carolina in their past four games. Clemson only has two ACC losses in the past four years.

Bizarre stat: The University of South Carolina football program has suffered more ACC losses (3) in their last 4 games played than Clemson football has experienced in their last 4+ years (2). — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) September 1, 2019

What a laughable stat. As I said earlier today, I like fans of the Gamecocks. They’re good people, and they don’t deserve this.

They deserve much, much better than what they’ve gotten recently. Will Muschamp has disappointed time and time again down the stretch.

The loss to Clemson is understandable at the end of last season. The Tigers won the national championship.

The losses to Virginia and North Carolina? Give me a break. The Gamecocks didn’t just lose to North Carolina.

They looked absolutely awful in the process.

I really hope South Carolina eventually gets out of this embarrassing slump. They’re a likable team, but they’ve just been getting destroyed lately.

You hate to see it! You just hate to see such an prestigious SEC program get run over by every ACC team they come up against.