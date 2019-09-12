Shawn Mendes Shares Really Weird Video Of Him Making Out With Camila Cabello

Pop singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took matters into their own hands after being told they kiss like fish.

After being told they kiss like fish, Mendes and Cabello shared a video on Twitter to show the internet how they actually kiss.

“We just wanted to show you how we really kiss,” Mendes said during the video.

Then he grabs Cabello and the two share the most uncomfortable and awkward make out session I have ever watched in my entire life.

Now obviously the video is a joke to hit back at haters who said the couple kisses like fish, but posting the video doesn’t really go with the idea that they want to keep their relationship on the down low. (RELATED: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Appear To Confirm Dating Rumors After Kissing Photos Surface)

Mendes and Cabello really want people to know that they are dating, but they also want to keep their relationship private after being first romantically linked in June.

“We are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” Cabello recently said in an interview.

I’ve never seen two people work this hard to try to convince us they are a real thing. Also, they are wasted. — elatticus (@elatticus) September 12, 2019

Seems more like everybody is watching now. The video is cringe, but it’s also the one of the best things I have seen in awhile on the internet.