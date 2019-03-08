Justin Bieber Reacts After Shawn Mendes ‘Likes’ Photo Of Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber wants everyone to just “relax” about Shawn Mendes “liking” a photo on Instagram of his rumored ex-Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife.

It all started after the 25-year-old singer posted a handful of pictures of his supermodel wife on his social media account. One which showed the model in the driver’s seat of a black BMW that has scored more than 5 million likes. And one of those came from the 20-year-old singer, according to Fox News on Friday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 6, 2019 at 2:13pm PST

Online trolls reportedly then went after the “Stitches” hitmaker for “liking” the photo of his rumored ex. But Bieber was unfazed and responded to one of the comments and suggested people just relax, because Mendes and Baldwin are friends. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

“Their [sic] friends relax,” he commented on the post, captured by a screenshot shared by the site “Comments by Celebs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Mar 7, 2019 at 4:48pm PST

Mendes and the new Mrs. Bieber were linked up from October 2017 and until May 2018.

“I don’t even want to put a title on it,” Mendes previously shared about their relationship. “I think it was more of a zone of limbo.”

The “Treat You Better” singer showed up with Baldwin at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. Soon after, Bieber and the famous model were rumored to have rekindled their relationship after dating for a time before splitting up in 2016.

Then in July, reports surfaced that the “Baby” hitmaker had proposed to Baldwin and they were engaged. And by September, the popular couple had tied the knot at a New York city courthouse.