Pence Says He’s Never Had A ‘Greater Honor’ Than Casting The Final Vote To Defund Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON. Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he has never had “a greater honor than to cast the tie-breaking vote to defund Planned Parenthood.”

The vice president of the United States spoke at a gala celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Concerned Women for America (CWA), an organization which is “the nation’s largest public policy women’s organization” focused on bringing Christian principles into public policy. The gala took place at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Pence applauded the Trump administration’s efforts to defend the right to life and spoke to his own excitement in defunding Planned Parenthood, saying, “Life and liberty are winning in America again.”

“I don’t know if I have had a greater honor than to cast the tie breaking vote to defund Planned Parenthood,” Pence said, referring to his March 2017 tie-breaking vote, passing a measure allowing states to without federal funds from the organization.

.@SecondLady and I are excited to attend the 40th Anniversary of @CWforA! The women of Concerned Women for America have been leading a conservative movement for over four decades and we are honored to join them! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 12, 2019

“I couldn’t be more proud to serve as vice president for a president who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life,” Pence added. (RELATED: Planned Parenthood Withdraws From Title X Over Trump Abortion Rule)

The vice president emphasized both his and Trump’s commitment to abolishing abortion in the United Staes, saying “This president will always stand for the unalienable right to life.”

The event was attended by conservatives from across the country, and speakers included former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, CWA founder and Chairman Dr. Beverly LaHaye, CWA CEO and President Penny Young Nance, Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, and Congressional CBN News Correspondent Abigail Robertson.

Nance emphasized to the Daily Caller News Foundation that Concerned Women for America grass roots volunteer activists conduct themselves with “grace, dignity and kindness,” and that this aspect of their activists is “one of the things that separates us from some women on the left.”

“We are so excited that we were marking a 40th anniversary for Concerned Women for America,” Nance told the DCNF. “We have a long history of fighting on behalf of life for family, for victims of sex trafficking, for local control of education, for national sovereignty for Israel and for religious freedom.”

“This is just a wonderful opportunity for our activists, women from around the nation, to come together and just be thankful and joyful for the faithfulness of God and just the impact that together we’ve been able to make seen a lot of history.”

Nance also expressed gratitude for the conservative figures who spoke at the gala, such as Pence and Huckabee and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who will speak Friday at a separate luncheon.

“We think that it’s just a great compliment and indicative of the influence that our women have in our nation,” Nance said.

