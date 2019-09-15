Clemson Leads Week 4 Coaches And AP Polls, Alabama Still Second

The Clemson Tigers didn’t give an inch when the latest rankings were released on Sunday.

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia LSU Oklahoma Ohio State Notre Dame Auburn Florida Utah

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Georgia Oklahoma LSU Ohio State Notre Dame Florida Auburn Michigan

The top 10 stayed pretty much the exact same in the AP other than Michigan dropping out of the top 10 and Utah moving to 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Coaches Poll didn’t change at all. I think we all saw that coming given the fact there were no major upsets this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 14, 2019 at 3:00pm PDT

Clemson looked damn good once again against Syracuse, despite the fact Trevor Lawrence has struggled at times.

Dabo Swinney’s squad is still the team to beat in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Sep 15, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

Alabama also looked damn good for the majority of the game against South Carolina. Despite Ryan Hilinski playing well at times, the Gamecocks were absolutely no match.

Once the wheels started turning for Alabama, it was obvious that South Carolina was outmatched at every single position on the field.

Overall, it was just kind of boring week in terms of the games. Nothing was really shaking or moving too much.

Everything held consistent. The Badgers also moved up to 13 in the AP poll after our bye week. We’re knocking on the door of the top 10, and I expect us to kick it in soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 15, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

Sound off in the comments and tell us if you’re satisfied with where your team is at in the latest rankings.